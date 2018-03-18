The Sun News
Buhari, governors attend Osinbajo daughter’s ‘private’ wedding in Abuja

— 18th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari accompanied by his wife, Aisha, were among top government functionaries, which included governors, National Assembly members and captains of industry that attended the wedding of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Damilola.

The wedding service of Damilola and her husband, Oluseun, was held earlier in the day at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The reception took place at the State House Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other notable persons in attendance were ministers. Former public officials in the executive, legislature and judiciary arms of government were also present at the reception.

The wife of the President, Aisha, who supervised the cutting of the cake, prayed that Oluseun and Damilola’s love would be enduring, adding that the Vice President’s daughter having been brought up by a top pastor would make a good wife.

Like the traditional engagement that took place on Thursday, journalists were not allowed to cover any aspect of the wedding reception. All the guests were not allowed to go in with their phones, they were all advised to take the phones back to their cars.

Only official photographers of the President and Vice President as well as those officials contracted to handle the event, were allowed to take photographs.

The Vice-President’s media team had earlier said that journalists would not be allowed to “record or film the event.”

The media office promised to “share information and images- still and video – about the events later in the day.”

The only concession given was that photojournalists were only allowed to record the arrival and departure formalities at the church.

In some of the photographs later released by the President’s media office, Buhari and his wife were seen exchanging pleasantries with the new couple and posing for group photographs with the couple and their parents.

The President was also photographed shaking hands with some state governors that included those of Akwa Ibom, Borno, Imo, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ondo states, among others.

