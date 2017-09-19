The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - Ebonyi govt. supports army’s PYTHON DANCE
19th September 2017 - Ex-England, Man United star Rio Ferdinand wants to become professional boxer
19th September 2017 - Four dead in Lagos explosion
19th September 2017 - Buhari formally proscribes IPOB
19th September 2017 - Fake Buhari’s UN speech in circulation – Presidency
19th September 2017 - Boy, 4, shot dead mother while playing with gun
19th September 2017 - Mechanic charged with stealing N40, 000 generator battery
19th September 2017 - Trump hits out at UN ‘mismanagement’
19th September 2017 - Ekiti community laments one year without electricity
19th September 2017 - Ex-NYSC DG, Gen. Yusuf Bomoi is dead
Home / Cover / National / Buhari formally proscribes IPOB

Buhari formally proscribes IPOB

— 19th September 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari is reported to have signed a presidential proclamation to formally proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Reports also said that the Federal Government was also approaching the court to get a nod to nail IPOB over the group’s involvement in terrorist activities.

According to a national newspaper, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation confirmed the presidential declaration.

President Buhari was said to have signed the declaration on Sunday before his departure for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Buhari’s decision to sign the proclamation was a fallout of the sharp criticism that followed the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian Army at the weekend and the group’s proscription by the South-east governors.

By the action of Buhari, the attorney general’s office explained that the presidency had effectively initiated the formal process of proscribing IPOB in accordance with the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.

It also paved the way for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) to head to court to give legal backing to the presidential proclamation.

Meanwhile, Senate President Bukola Saraki has joined the South East senators to denounce military action in the region, but the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Buratai has countered his stand.

Buratai said that the army was performing its constitutional responsibility.

But Saraki insisted that due process should have been followed before the declaration and proscription by the army and South-east governors respectively.

Meanwhile, five northern governors are currently on peace mission to the South South and South East following the tension generated by the activities of IPOB.

They have visited Rivers and Abia States, where they addressed Northerners, telling them to remain calm.

They were Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu promised to defend Nigeria’s unity, despite the IPOB agitation.

While Governor Nysom Wike of Rivers State also vowed not to support the disintegration of Nigeria as well as the molestation, intimidation and harassment of any Nigerian and non-Nigerians resident in Rivers state. (NAN)

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 19th September 2017 at 9:35 am
    Reply

    Only God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states has legitimacy over all pro-Biafra groups in Biafraland of the five south east states- ipob group inclusive. All pro-Biafra groups existence and activities in Biafraland of the five south east states remain legal. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, is the only Authority in Biafraland of the five south east states. The said court process of political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria as regards ipob pro-Biafra group is mockery of illiterates of law, politics etc. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Isim U. Udoh 19th September 2017 at 9:53 am
    Reply

    Who are you Ezekeil Okeke? What God given republic of Biafra are you talking about. When Kanu has ran away like his predecessor in Biafra in the time of civil war?

    Go to hell, no Biafra. Where is your border? How do you want a republic inside another country, when you are surrounded by another country, how do you want to cope?
    Forget Biafra and face better development.
    Think of how Igbo can be president in Nigeria and forget a republic inside an existing country.
    Think and use your head

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ebonyi govt. supports army’s PYTHON DANCE

— 19th September 2017

The Ebonyi State Government has declared support for the ongoing Nigerian Army exercise – “Egwu Eke’’, Python Dance II, in the South East zone. Governor David Umahi declared the support when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai. He, however, urged the army to keep to its rules of engagement. Represented by…

  • Four dead in Lagos explosion

    — 19th September 2017

    Four persons were on Monday killed after an explosion hit the jetty of the Petroleum Wharf, Apapa, Lagos State. It was gathered that a vessel, identified as Histria Ivory, was discharging Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) around 3am when some hoodlums besieged it to scoop fuel spilling from the vessel, which resulted in the death of…

  • Buhari formally proscribes IPOB

    — 19th September 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari is reported to have signed a presidential proclamation to formally proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Reports also said that the Federal Government was also approaching the court to get a nod to nail IPOB over the group’s involvement in terrorist activities. According to a national newspaper, the Office of the Attorney General…

  • Fake Buhari’s UN speech in circulation – Presidency

    — 19th September 2017

    Nigeria’s presidency has said that a fake version of President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly today, is in circulation. President Buhari who arrived New York on Sunday, is billed to address the 72nd UN General Assembly today when the debate opens. He has been listed as the eighth speaker of the…

  • Mechanic charged with stealing N40, 000 generator battery

    — 19th September 2017

    An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday granted a N200,000 bail to a generator mechanic, Emmanuel Micheal, who allegedly stole the N40, 000 battery of the generator given to him to repair. Micheal, 28, who resides in Ikeja, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing brought against him. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi,…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share