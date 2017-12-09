The Sun News
Buhari felicitates with Oyebode at 70

Buhari felicitates with Oyebode at 70

— 9th December 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated erudite scholar and renowned Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, Akin Oyebode, as he clocks 70 years.

The president commended Oyebode’s diligence, discipline and exceptional brilliance in bringing fresh perspectives to international law at a period like this in the history of mankind.

The Special Adviser to the President
Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said in a statement, Buhari joins the academia, all professional colleagues, family and friends of Oyebode, who has spent 44 years in research, teaching and writing seminal papers that both institutions and governments have found most relevant for development.

“As he turns 70 years and retires from the university, the President affirms that Oyebode’s contribution to nation building would always be remembered and preserved by posterity, believing that more opportunities will be waiting for research, networking and seminal presentations.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the scholar longer life, good health and wisdom to serve the nation,” the statements read.

