Buhari, ex-VP Sambo in secret meeting

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with former vice president Mohammed Namadi Sambo, in Abuja.



The closed-door meeting, which took place at the president’s office, lasted for about 25 minutes.

The former Vice President told State House Correspondents that his meeting with President Buhari was private, before he stepped into his car and was driven off at about 12:25pm.

Sambo arrived the Presidential Villa few minutes to noon and went straight into the president’s office.

The former Vice President, who is not a regular visitor to the Presidential Villa, since he left office in May 2015, had in May 2017, met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, when he acted as president, behind closed doors but the purpose of the meeting was not known.

Sambo had told newsmen then that the visit was a usual familiarisation.

Sambo had, in September, last year, joined President Buhari for Juma’at prayers at the mosque in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as part of activities to mark the nation’s 57th Independence Anniversary.