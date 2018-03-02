The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Buhari, ECOWAS President discuss, economic stability, common market
2nd March 2018 - DPR seals 6 filling stations in Imo
2nd March 2018 - Kebbi records 36 Yellow fever outbreaks
2nd March 2018 - Female suicide bomber kills self, injures three in Yobe
2nd March 2018 - Prince Harry, Meghan invite public to help celebrate wedding
2nd March 2018 - ‎Supreme Court throws out Dasuki’s appeal for lacking merit
2nd March 2018 - Saudi Crown Prince to make first official trip to Egypt
2nd March 2018 - Attack reported in Burkina Faso capital
2nd March 2018 - BREAKING: Anxiety as petrol tanker falls on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
2nd March 2018 - IBB, Danjuma in secret meeting
Home / National / Buhari, ECOWAS President discuss, economic stability, common market

Buhari, ECOWAS President discuss, economic stability, common market

— 2nd March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Mr. Jean Claude Brou, met behind closed-door, Friday at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They both discussed stability in the sub-region, common market as well as common currency among others issues.

Brou disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

Brou, who took over as ECOWAS President, on Thursday, said his visit was to thank President Buhari on his efforts towards regional integration in the West African sub-region.

He said, “Well, yesterday (Thursday) March 1, the handover was done and I took charge. It was important after having taken charge that I come and visit President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to inform him that I am the new President of ECOWAS and to thank him for the support that he has continued to give to ECOWAS.

“Nigeria is the host country of ECOWAS and the most important country of ECOWAS, so it is extremely important that we come and thank President Buhari for the continuous support that Nigeria has provided to ECOWAS and inform him of some of the key issues facing ECOWAS.

“There are several activities, programmes and challenges and it is an opportunity to really seek President Buhari’s guidance, advise and how best we can advance the agenda of integration in West Africa.”

On what was the response of President Buhari at the meeting, the ECOWAS President said, “President Buhari of course responded very positively. He is fully committed to promoting the regional integration agenda and he has promised to continue his support so that progress can be made for the benefit of all the population of the 15 member countries of the Economic Community.”

He also said that he discussed some key challenges facing the sub-region with President Buhari.

According to him, “There are several challenges and of course many progresses have been made, many advances have been made but of course we still have to continue to work.

“The Heads of State have given clean orientation to issues such as peace, stability, economic integration, common market and the issue of a common currency.

“Recently there was the Heads is State meeting in Accra, Ghana, there is a task force to work on this issue, the issue of agriculture and several other issues.

“Of course, if we continue to work together, we will make more progress and consider these issues.”

Present at the closed-door were the Corte D’Ivore Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Toure Nee Konne Nanan and Mr. Diane Mamadi, Special Adviser to the President of Corte D’Ivoire.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari, ECOWAS President discuss, economic stability, common market

— 2nd March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Mr. Jean Claude Brou, met behind closed-door, Friday at Presidential Villa, Abuja. They both discussed stability in the sub-region, common market as well as common currency among others issues. Brou disclosed this to State House correspondents at the…

  • DPR seals 6 filling stations in Imo

    — 2nd March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Imo State, on Frday, sealed six filling stations in Owerri and Ngor-Okpala for alleged over-pricing, under-dispensing and obstructing DPR officials’ activities. It also sealed a cooking gas plant for allegedly operating without a proper license. Briefing newsmen shortly after sealing of the stations, South East Zonal…

  • Kebbi records 36 Yellow fever outbreaks

    — 2nd March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Government, on Friday, confirmed the outbreak of Yellow fever disease in eight local government areas with 36 suspected cases. Commissioner for Health in the state, Alhaji Umar Usman Kambasa, who confirmed this during the press briefing held in his office, said over 500 health personnel would be drafted to…

  • Female suicide bomber kills self, injures three in Yobe

    — 2nd March 2018

    NAN A female suicide bomber in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, killed herself and injured three others when a bomb wrapped on her exploded in the early hours of Friday. An eye witness who declined to be identified said the incident occurred at about dawn prayer time at Fulatari ward in Buni Yadi. It was gathered…

  • ‎Supreme Court throws out Dasuki’s appeal for lacking merit

    — 2nd March 2018

    Exonerates EFCC on bail Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Supreme Court on Friday threw out an appeal brought by the former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki over his continued detention by the Federal government, for lacking merit. While holding that Dasuki’s appeal constituted an abuse of court process, the apex court unanimously pronounced that his continuous…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share