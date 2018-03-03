The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Buhari, ECOWAS President discuss economic stability, common market

Buhari, ECOWAS President discuss economic stability, common market

— 3rd March 2018

 Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Mr. Jean Claude Brou, met behind closed-door on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They both discussed stability in the sub-region, common market as well as common currency among others issues.

Brou disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

Brou who took over as ECOWAS President on Thursday said his visit  was to thank President Buhari on his efforts towards regional integration in the West African sub-region.

He said, “Well yesterday (Thursday) March 1, the handover was done and I took charge. It was important after having taken charge, that I come and visit President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to inform him that I am the new President of ECOWAS and to thank him for the support that he has continued to give to ECOWAS.

“Nigeria is the host country of ECOWAS and the most important country of ECOWAS, so it is extremely important that we come and thank President Buhari for the continuous support that Nigeria has provided to ECOWAS and inform him of some of the key issues facing ECOWAS.

“There are several activities, programmes and challenges and it is an opportunity to really seek President Buhari’s guidance, advise and how best we can advance the agenda of integration in West Africa.”

On what was the response of President Buhari at the meeting, the ECOWAS President said, “President Buhari of course responded very positively. He is fully committed to promoting the regional integration agenda and he has promised to continue his support so that progress can be made for the benefit of all the population of the 15 member countries of the Economic Community.”

He also said that he discussed some key challenges facing the sub-region with President Buhari.

According to him, “There are several challenges and of course many progresses have been made, many advances have been made but of course we still have to continue to work.

“The Heads of State have given clean orientation to issues such as peace, stability, economic integration, common market and the issue of a common currency.

“Recently, there was the Heads of State meeting in Accra, Ghana; there is a task force to work on this issue, the issue of agriculture and several other issues.

“Of course, if we continue to work together, we will make more progress and consider these issues.”

Present at the closed-door meeting were the Cote d’Ivoire Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Toure Nee Konne Nanan and Mr. Diane Mamadi, Special Adviser to the President of Cote d’Ivoire.

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd March 2018 at 5:43 am
    Reply

    Buhari Is Dead!!! Anyone parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria do not represent this territory natives. This territory natives are only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. ECOWAS existence in this 21st century depends on the natives Disintegrated Republics within 21st century Africa and 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

