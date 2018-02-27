The Sun News
Buhari drops ‘abuse’ in use of C-in-C, says ‘just call me Muhammadu Buhari’

— 27th February 2018

The Federal Government has released a new directive on how President Muhammadu Buhari should be addressed at formal functions, henceforth.

The new directive was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in a circular sent to ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government.

The circular reads, “Government has observed with concern the inconsistent manner in which the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria is addressed during Official and Private functions.

It has, therefore, become necessary to have a standard format for addressing him at such formal occasions,” Mr. Mustapha reportedly wrote in the circular dated January 26.

“To this end, Mr. President shall henceforth be addressed as ‘‘MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA,’’ except in purely Armed Forces Programmes, where “COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA” will be added.

“All concerned persons should accordingly be guided and ensure strict compliance with the contents of this Circular.”

This new directive indicates the president, though a retired Major-General, is not to be addressed by that military rank at formal functions.

