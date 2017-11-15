Buhari directs reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the reinstatement of the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, while welcoming the President on arrival Wednesday in Awka for the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress Governorship Rally, the governor had complained about the withdrawal of his security aides.

He said President Buhari, before departing Awka, directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila, to ensure the return of the governor’s security personnel.

Obiano’s security aides, including his Aid de Camp, ADC, were suddenly withdrawn on Tuesday

The Governor had said he was no longer comfortable standing for Saturday’s governorship poll in the state because his life was in danger.

He had said that as far as the poll was concerned, the withdrawal had exposed his life to eminent threat.

Obiano who insisted that the withdrawal was unacceptable and dangerous, demanded for his aides to be reinstated the in order not to constitute further threats capable of overheating the polity, warning that he would fight back if nothing was done about it.