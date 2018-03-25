The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari deserves second term, says Faleke

Buhari deserves second term, says Faleke

— 25th March 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A member of the National Assembly and the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2015 general election in kogi state, Chief James Faleke has said president Muhammad Buhari has done so well to deserve a second term.

Faleke gave this assertion over the weekend while fielding questions from newsmen during the commissioning of a 100 lock up shops he built for the people of Aiyede- opa in kabba- bunu local government area of the state.

According to Faleke , he said president Buhari has done so well in the area of diversification of the economy , job creation and youth empowerment, agriculture, security, fight against corruption and bringing good image to the country , among others.

He said the president would be able to do more and consolidate on the achievements so far recorded if given another term in office and therefore urged all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for the president in next year general election.

The lawmaker who denied the rumours flying round the town that he was about defecting to the Peoples Democratic party, however confirmed that his intention was to seek for re election into the House of Representative in Kabba- bunu / Ijumu Federal Constituency in the next general election.

On the crisis rocking the APC in the state, Chief Faleke expressed confidence that the Bola Tinubu reconciliation committee would bring the crisis to an end and that the party will go into the general election as a united family members.

Earlier, the lawmaker said he was touched by the plights of the community when he visited the place in December last year and therefore enquired from the traditional ruler on what he could do to raise the standard of living of people in the community.
He said the traditional ruler said the most pressing need of the community was a befitting market , which he said he immediately responded to by finding a suitable land for a new market and constructing 100 shops in the place.
While donating a huge sum of money to be given out to the market women in the community as a succour, Faleke however promised to do more if voted into office in 2019 House of Representative election.

