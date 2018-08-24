Buhari to defectors: Your exit won’t affect us

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that the combined efforts of defectors and their backers in the opposition will not distract his administration from the good work it is doing for the benefit and development of Nigeria. READ ALSO: Buhari’s sterling quality can guarantee his victory in 2019 general elections — lawyer He spoke in Daura yesterday at a luncheon with some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, members of the National and state Assemblies and commissioners who made him a sallah homage. According to him, the APC has the full understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and was encouraged by the support of Nigerians in addressing them. “We are always encouraged when all our constituents are happy with the work we are doing and our genuine efforts to make sure that what we campaigned for in 2015 is still very much in our minds and we have not lost focus.

"In terms of security, economy and the fight against corruption, we have maintained focus. Even the opposition with all their resources cannot fault our identification of Nigeria's priorities and the efforts being made to better them. "We will continue to do what we ought to do in the leadership position God has placed us and we thank the constituents for the support," he said. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari as wishing defectors from the party good luck.

"For those who have decided to change camp for whatever reason, we wish them good luck." Recently, a gale of defection swept through the ruling party, as it lost three governors, the senate president and 15 senators and a many members of the House of Representatives to the opposition. The wave of defection brought back memories of the 2014 episode when at least five governors of the PDP cross-carpeted to then newly formed coalition party, APC. In his remarks, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State commended the President for his great efforts in the keeping the nation together through visionary leadership.