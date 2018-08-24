– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Buhari to defectors: Your exit won’t affect us
24th August 2018 - NASS, Presidency face-off: Kalu sues for political solution
24th August 2018 - Abia APC fortunes swell as Rep joins party
24th August 2018 - Outrage in South East over Python Dance 3
24th August 2018 - Ajimobi reads riot act to NURTW over chairman’s death
24th August 2018 - South East neglect: FG expends N16.6bn on 4 roads, says minister
24th August 2018 - Lagos Airport: It’s not first time I returned lost items – Daniel
24th August 2018 - Insurgency: FAO trains 51 local officers in North East
24th August 2018 - Vote-buying and subversion of democracy
24th August 2018 - IFEOMA OBINNA 09079057994
Home / Cover / National / Buhari to defectors: Your exit won’t affect us
BUHARI - APC GOVERNORS - DEFECTORS

Buhari to defectors: Your exit won’t affect us

— 24th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that the combined efforts of defectors and their backers in the opposition will not distract his administration from the good work it is doing for the benefit and development of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s sterling quality can guarantee his victory in 2019 general elections — lawyer

He spoke in Daura yesterday at a luncheon with some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, members of the National and state Assemblies and commissioners who made him a sallah homage.

According to him, the APC has the full understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and was encouraged by the support of Nigerians in addressing them.

“We are always encouraged when all our constituents are happy with the work we are doing and our genuine efforts to make sure that what we campaigned for in 2015 is still very much in our minds and we have not lost focus.

“In terms of security, economy and the fight against corruption, we have maintained focus. Even the opposition with all their resources cannot fault our identification of Nigeria’s priorities and the efforts being made to better them.

READ ALSO: I’ll fight corruption in Senate if… – Aminu Tukur, APP candidate

“We will continue to do what we ought to do in the leadership position God has placed us and we thank the constituents for the support,” he said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari as wishing defectors from the party good luck.

“For those who have decided to change camp for whatever reason, we wish them good luck.”

Recently, a gale of defection swept through the ruling party, as it lost three governors, the senate president and 15 senators and a many members of the House of Representatives to the opposition.

The wave of defection brought back memories of the 2014 episode when at least five governors of the PDP cross-carpeted to then newly formed coalition party, APC.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State commended the President for his great efforts in the keeping the nation together through visionary leadership.

READ ALSO: Those I displaced in 2011 election are after me – Rochas Okorocha

He noted that President Buhari had remained focused and unshaken by situations and circumstances, adding that ‘‘it shows that your administration is approved by God.”

Okorocha added: “We are here to encourage you to keep doing what you are doing you as Nigerians are very pleased with you. We also want to inform you that we had wonderful and peaceful Sallah celebration across the country because of security of lives and property you have guaranteed in our nation.”

Okorocha was accompanied by the Governors of Katsina, Aminu Masari, Kebbi, Bugudu Atiku, Kano, Umar Ganduje, and Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI - APC GOVERNORS - DEFECTORS

Buhari to defectors: Your exit won’t affect us

— 24th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that the combined efforts of defectors and their backers in the opposition will not distract his administration from the good work it is doing for the benefit and development of Nigeria. READ ALSO: Buhari’s sterling quality can guarantee his victory in 2019 general elections — lawyer He…

  • POLITICAL SOLUTIONS

    NASS, Presidency face-off: Kalu sues for political solution

    — 24th August 2018

    “I was once a legislator. I’ve been on the other side, too. These are things we can fashion out. I encourage President Buhari to find political solutions…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former governor of Abia State,  Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to explore a political solution to the face-off between the National Assembly and the…

  • DEFECTION TO APC PARTY

    Abia APC fortunes swell as Rep joins party

    — 24th August 2018

    6 other lawmakers holding talks with party leaders The fortunes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have swelled in Abia State with the  defection of Nkeiru Onyejeocha, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the party. READ ALSO: Isuikwuato/Umunneochi 2019: Amiable Amobi in the spotlight Also, about six other lawmakers in…

  • PYTHON DANCE III

    Outrage in South East over Python Dance 3

    — 24th August 2018

    “The Operation Python Dance III should be sent to the areas where there are massive killings like in the northern part of the country…” David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Anger and condemnation have greeted the proposed relaunch of the third round of Operation Python Dance also known as Operation Python Dance III by…

  • NURTW

    Ajimobi reads riot act to NURTW over chairman’s death

    — 24th August 2018

    The union chairman in the state, Taofeek Oyerinde, who doubled as South West chairman of NURTW, died on Tuesday at the Zenith Medical Kidney Hospital in Abuja Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday warned members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) against violence in a bid to choose a new…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share