The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - Man jailed for teaching Islam online
12th September 2017 - Netanyahu arrives in Argentina 
12th September 2017 - Turkey to buy Russian S-400 missile systems – Erdogan
12th September 2017 - ISIS steals Iraq’s oil to survive
12th September 2017 - Deaths of migrants under-reported, says IOM
12th September 2017 - Kenyan opposition demands resignation of electoral body chief
12th September 2017 - Buhari decries govs’ handling of Paris Club refund
12th September 2017 - FG condemns human suffering in Myanmar’s Rakhine state
12th September 2017 - Parents’ September fever here again
12th September 2017 - Chinonso, UNN essayist that ruled Nigeria, Africa
Home / National / Buhari decries govs’ handling of Paris Club refund

Buhari decries govs’ handling of Paris Club refund

— 12th September 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with members of the National Council of traditional rulers and decried the way the Paris Club Refund was spent by some state governors.

The federal government had on May 4 released details of the second tranche of Paris Club refund to States totalling N243. 795 billion.

The refund is in respect of over-deductions on Paris Club, London Club Loans and Multilateral debts between 1995 and 2002.

The President, who met with the traditional rulers at the new Banquet hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja frowned at the inability of the affected state governments to pay the retirement benefits and outstanding salaries of workers with the payment of the refund.

“We have to digress this much because I would like to convince you that I’m living with the problems of this country day-by-day, and mostly those of the ordinary people,” Mr. Buhari said.

“There are Nigerians that haven’t been paid for six months; there are Nigerians that have not been paid their retirement benefits for years.

“I’m appealing to the governors, (that was why we voted money, we borrowed money), please make sure anybody under you, pay them because most of them depend on that salary to pay rent, school fees.’’

He pledged that his administration would continue to do its best in executing developmental projects to uplift the standard of living of all Nigerians irrespective of their geo-political backgrounds.

The president noted with delight that the country would be witnessing bumper harvest across the country, this year.

He said the bumper harvest was as a result of the prayers of Nigerians which was graciously answered by God.

“We are lucky, last year and this year, the rainy season was good. If it were not good, I’m confiding in you, which country shall I run to? But God answered the prayers of most Nigerians.

“The rainy season last year was good, this year, from the reports I’m getting, it is good. We thank God for that, only God can do that for us otherwise there would have been lot of problems in this country.

President Buhari thanked the traditional rulers for their continued prayers and support to the government and urged them not to relent in efforts toward ensuring peace and stability in their respective domains.

He enjoined them to continue to educate their people on the need to ensure the continued survival of Nigeria as a geo-political entity.

Earlier in his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, said the traditional rulers were in the Presidential Villa to wish the president and the country well and to express their unflinching support for the administration.

He, however, challenged the president to tight up his belt in the discharge of his responsibilities for the betterment of the country.

The Sultan reassured that the traditional rulers would continue to pray for the good health of the president as well as peace and prosperity of the country.

The Sultan also expressed the willingness of the traditional rulers to continue to partner with the government in the fight against corruption and other social vices in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six traditional rulers, one from each geo-political zone of the country, spoke at the occasion where they reassured the support of their zones for the Buhari administration as well as the continued existence of Nigeria as one country.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Mustapha, who spoke on behalf of the North-East traditional rulers, also offered special prayer for God to continue to give the president good health to enable him deliver on his promises to Nigerians. (NAN)

Post Views: 31
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. THE NOON 12th September 2017 at 10:07 am
    Reply

    The National council of traditional rulers required either statutary backing or constitutional backing in order to be able to play a role that is enforceable in court of law or a role that will clearly defined the democratic principles of separation of power where the Traditinal institution will formed as either Fourth Tiers of government or Fourth Arms of government of which their jurisdiction will covered cultural matters, cultural festival, cultural values and heritage, preserving archeological sites for tourism potentials and play independent roles as custodian traditional values where promoting matter of customs would be given priority over western civilization these would actually command respect for the traditional institution because the declining of our cultural values and moral values was as a result of not been giving a constitutional roles and fiscal independent in order to execute project that concern their jurisdiction as custodian of culture meanwhile President Muhammed Buhari failed to realised the constitutional fact that reporting matter of state-governors that has imunity covered and abusing power by deliberatly not paying state workers to the traditional rulers was an assault and a mockery of the integrity of traditional institution because involving them on matter that is not enforceable in court of law because the Governors inquestion are covered by provision of the constitution while the traditional rulers are not covered by any law which mean they can be prosecuted for any offences without enjoy a traditional procedural panel before taking to court of law the way the military institution enjoy (Court martial) so how could an inferior institutions talk to politically superior office on matter of abuse of power? Would the Governors inquestion listend to the traditional rulers the way the traditional rulers listen to Mr President?. Since the laws says The Governors can not be prosecuted when they are still in office so the issue of not paying workers salary remained subject of campaign for another elected office, actually is this not a matter of ungodly playing politics with the diginity of labour without care for security consequencies?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari decries govs’ handling of Paris Club refund

— 12th September 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with members of the National Council of traditional rulers and decried the way the Paris Club Refund was spent by some state governors. The federal government had on May 4 released details of the second tranche of Paris Club refund to States totalling N243. 795 billion. The refund is…

  • FG condemns human suffering in Myanmar’s Rakhine state

    — 12th September 2017

    Nigeria on Tuesday condemned “the horrendous human suffering’’ of the Rohingya ethnic group in Myanmar. A government statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja, also expressed regret at the desperate human rights situation in Rakhine state. It described the situation as a “very reminiscent of what happened in Rwanda in 1994 and in Bosnia Herzegovina in…

  • Obasanjo never imposed me on Ekiti people –Oni

    — 12th September 2017

    By Sunday Ani The Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Ekiti state,  Segun Oni, has made it clear that he was never imposed on his people as governor by the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. In this interview with some journalists in his country home, Ifaki, in Ekiti state, the…

  • Anambra guber: Obiogbolu, Ubah, others challenge Obaze’s candidature

    — 12th September 2017

    …As PDP hears appeal today From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Dr. Alex Obiogbolu,Ifeanyi Ubah and two others have appealed the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Anambra State, won by  Oseloka Obazee. Obazee, a former Secretary to Anambra State Government (SSG) had polled 672 votes to emerge as the PDP candidate for…

  • Anambra guber: Reconciliation: Uba shuned me –Nwoye

    — 12th September 2017

    …APC appeal panel resumes sitting From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary appeal committee which would decide the fate of Tony Nwoye who emerged as the party’s standard bearer for the Anambra State governorship election began sitting in Abuja yesterday. The party’s primary has been marred by allegations of irregularities and imposition…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share