Buhari decorates chief security aide with new CP rank

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, decorated his newly promoted Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO), Abdulkarim Dauda, to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, performed the ceremony on behalf of the President at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking at the event, Kyari congratulated Dauda on his well-deserved promotion.

‘‘The President desires the best at all times and he expects that you discharge your duty with the highest sense of professionalism, patriotism and integrity.

‘‘He also expects that as you discharge your duty public interest must override any other interest,” Kyari said.

In his remarks after the decoration, the newly-promoted Dauda said, ‘‘I am very grateful to God and I see this promotion as a challenge and a call to duty to give my best to my country.’’

Dauda holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He also holds a Diploma in Police Science from the Institute of Leadership and Management, United Kingdom.

He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Officer on January 1, 1985 and during his 33 years career as a police officer, he passed through the ranks and earned his promotions diligently beginning as an Assistant Superintendent of Police 1 in 1988 to a Commissioner of Police in 2018.

In the course of his extensive police career, Dauda has attended several training courses at home and abroad.

Prior to his posting to the State House as CPSO to the President, he served in different police commands and formation including the Sokoto State Command, Force CID Lagos, Katsina State Command, Lagos State Command, Edo State Command, Police College Kaduna and Kano State Command.

Born in 1963, Dauda is married and has five children and two grandchildren.