Home / National / Buhari congratulates Useni at 75, Oba Tejuoso at 80

Buhari congratulates Useni at 75, Oba Tejuoso at 80

— 19th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and retired army general, Sen. Jeremiah Useni on his 75th birthday.

The president commended Useni’s sacrifice and selfless service in ensuring Nigeria returned to democracy and his willingness to participate fully in the electoral processes, while continually advocating for free and fair elections.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted Useni’s qualities preceded by sterling records in public service, with many decorations and awards.

The President joins members of the National Assembly and all Plateau State indigenes, family, friends and colleagues of the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Minister of Transportation and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army in congratulating him on the milestone.

President Buhari recalled his many encounters with Useni, who leaves an unwavering impression of his commitment to support the growth and development of the nation in favour of the less privileged.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Useni longer life, more strength and wisdom to continue serving the country he loves so much.

In a related development President Buhari congratulated the Osile of Oke Ona of Egbaland, His Royal Highness Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso on his 80th birthday, February 19, 2018.

He said he joins the government and people of Ogun State, all sons and daughters of Egbaland, family and friends of the royal father in celebrating the grace of wisdom, strength and courage that has translated into many years of laudable achievements before, and after he ascended his fathers’ throne.

He commended Tejuoso’s strong sense of patriotism, broadmindedness and timely interventions on critical national issues, while also extoling his visionary leadership over his domain by always ensuring peaceful co-existence, promoting tolerance and constantly reminding citizens of their civic duties.

“As the royal father turns an octogenarian, President Buhari believes his repertoire of wisdom, many years of experience in handling multi-cultural issues, and the network of friends he has acquired across the country, and the globe, will be most useful in the current drive to reposition the country for greater glory,” the statement read.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Oba Tejouso longer life and good health to continue serving his people and the country.

