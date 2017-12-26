Buhari congratulates Speaker Dogara on turning 50

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on turning 50 today, December 26.

The President’s message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He joined the National Assembly, Nigerian Bar Association, friends and family of what he described as “the erudite and charismatic leader in celebrating the years of remarkable achievements and awards that have culminated into this golden jubilee.”

According to him, the speaker has created a harmonious environment for debates and exchange of ideas for national development.

He attributed to Dogara selflessness, maturity and friendliness, qualities that have eased the working relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arms. Buhari said that this has resulted in the easy passage of bills for the good of Nigerians.

Recalling his personal interactions with the Speaker, and having followed his political trajectory in the House, Buhari stated that Nigeria’s future can only be secured with great leadership by younger Nigerians.

He concluded with a praying for the Speaker’s long life, good health and wisdom to serve the country and humanity.

(Source: NAN)