Buhari congratulates Ray Ekpu at 70

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, on his 70th, and 45 years as a journalist and an administrator.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had, in a statement, said that President Buhari joined Ekpu’s colleagues in the media world, family and friends to celebrate him.

He noted that Ekpu, a renowned columnist and activist, has made exceptional contribution to national development through his writings, speaking engagements and leadership roles.

READ ALSO: Shun politics of bitterness, Orji Kalu urges Igbo

The President expressed the belief that Ekpu’s consistency and forthrightness in speaking and writing the truth to authorities deserves special commendation, especially the many times he placed his life at risk in fighting for democracy and the institutionalisation of good governance in Nigeria.

“As Ekpu turns a septuagenarian, President Buhari affirms that his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and editorial skills should serve as a benchmark for upcoming journalists as the future of the industry rests on the indelible tenets of fairness, accuracy and balance.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will grant the prolific writer longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve the nation and humanity,” the statement read.