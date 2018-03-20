Buhari congratulates Putin on re-election

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President Vladimir Putin of Russia on his victory in the recent presidential election in the Europe country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement, that President Buhari, in a letter on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said Putin’s “Success for the fourth time in the election is a clear testimony of the confidence Russians have in his leadership.

He also urged his Russian counterpart to “see this victory as a base to continue to promote international peace and stability.”

The Nigerian leader assured President Putin of “Nigeria’s commitment to a stronger and mutually beneficial relation with the Russian Federation under your watch.”

He said he looked forward to continue working with the Russian leader “to strengthen our defence, trade and technical partnerships as well as promotion of private sector participation in all sectors of our economies.”