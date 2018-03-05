The Sun News
Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80

— 5th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Adegboye Onigbinde, on his 80th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari, joined “the highly respected  football coach and administrator, his family, friends and teeming fans, on the landmark of turning an octogenarian, with all the retinue of awards, recognitions and achievements to celebrate at national, continental and global levels.”

He expressed the believe that Onigbinde’s feat as a coach, which includes leading the national team to the FIFA World Cup in 2002, and his strides at taking teams to continental tournaments like the African Nations Cup and the African Clubs Champions Cup, will always be cherished and remembered as milestone  attainments for the nation.

At 80, the President affirmed that the wealth of experience garnered over the years by the former national team adviser, the leadership skills acquired, will be most useful in inspiring the national team, upcoming footballers and the local league in the country to greater heights.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Onigbinde longer years on earth, more strength and wisdom to keep serving the country.

