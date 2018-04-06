The Sun News
…Buhari congratulates new president
Buhari

…Buhari congratulates new president

— 6th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Julius Maada Bio on his victory as the new president of Sierra Leone.

The President also commended outgoing  President Ernest Bai Koroma for his commitment to a credible electoral process and spirited efforts at bringing stability and positive changes to the nation during his presidency.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and  Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari commended the people of Sierra Leone on the successful conduct of the presidential election run-off as well as the parliamentary and local council elections held on March 7, 2018.

He urged all stakeholders that, with the elections concluded and following the trend of recently held peaceful elections in West Africa, to work together for the peace, security and development of the country.

Buhari further urged all those with grievances over the outcome of the elections to seek constitutional means of resolving them, stressing that nothing should be done to endanger the peace and stability of the country in particular and the sub-region in general.

