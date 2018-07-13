– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - Buhari congratulates Mrs. Adeboye at 70
13th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Nsukka residents urge peaceful conduct
13th July 2018 - World Bank trains 2,460 teachers on crisis management in Taraba
13th July 2018 - Bakare, Adeosun in closed door meeting with Buhari
13th July 2018 - Why is Friday the 13th unlucky? A look back at the history of this ominous date
13th July 2018 - AC Milan in talks to sell Manuel Locatelli and Nikola Kalinic
13th July 2018 - Shot NYSC member: Garki Hospital did not insist on police report — Medical Director
13th July 2018 - FG to complete all abandoned Water projects – Official
13th July 2018 - Trump, Obama, Katy Perry, others lose followers following Twitter’s account purge
13th July 2018 - Ekiti election must not be rigged – Kogi PDP
Home / National / Buhari congratulates Mrs. Adeboye at 70

Buhari congratulates Mrs. Adeboye at 70

— 13th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the wife of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Folu Adeboye, who turns 70.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari expressed the believe that as Mrs. Adeboye, who is better known as “Mummy GO” attains the landmark age, her achievements surpass teaching and preaching on the pulpit to include living out the practical love of God, and encouraging many on the virtues of humility, knowledge and hardwork.
President Buhari affirmed that Nigeria’s greatness today among the comity of nations derives largely from the prayers and teachings of mothers like Pastor Adeboye who regularly seek the face of God on behalf of the country and its citizens, and persistently show that real success comes from adding value and bringing joy to others.
Buhari said he joins members of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christendom at large, and all well wishers in celebrating “an exemplary woman and mother, Pastor Folu Adeboye.”
The President Buhari said he and his family rejoice with Pastor Adeboye’s family and friends for the grace of service that God has bestowed on them, which is evident in preaching and living the truth of the gospel, counselling the young and old, and providing warmth and succour for the weak and underprivileged.
He prayed that as “Mummy GO” counts her blessings, the Almighty God will yet add to her years, and grant her good health and strength to keep living a life of service to God and humanity.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari congratulates Mrs. Adeboye at 70

— 13th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the wife of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Folu Adeboye, who turns 70. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari expressed the believe that as Mrs. Adeboye, who is better known…

  • ENUGU

    Ekiti guber: Nsukka residents urge peaceful conduct

    — 13th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka As Nigerians shift attention to Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, some residents of Nsukka town have urged political parties candidates in the election to consider the interest of the state first, by shunning violence in all ramifications. Residents in separate interview with Saturday Sun in Nsukka on Friday said if candidates and…

  • TARABA

    World Bank trains 2,460 teachers on crisis management in Taraba

    — 13th July 2018

      Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The World Bank, in collaboration with the Taraba state government, has completed the training of over 2,469 teachers on trauma healing to enable teachers handle traumatised school children in communities affected by crises on Friday ended across three centres in the state. Declaring the five days workshop which began on Monday…

  • ADEOSUN

    Bakare, Adeosun in closed door meeting with Buhari

    — 13th July 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, met in a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja. Bakare and the embattled Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, were seen entering the President’s office at about 2.30pm on Friday. Dressed in agbada, the cleric clutching…

  • Garki Hospital

    Shot NYSC member: Garki Hospital did not insist on police report — Medical Director

    — 13th July 2018

    NAN The management of Garki Hospital, Abuja, says it did not insist on getting police report to treat Miss Angela Igwetu, a National Youth Service Corp member shot dead in Abuja on July 4. In a video presentation to support its claim on Friday in Abuja, Dr Ibrahim Wada, the Chief Medical Director of the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share