Buhari congratulates King Ayemi-Botu at 70

Buhari congratulates King Ayemi-Botu at 70

— 19th January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated His Royal Highness, Dr. Charles Ayemi-Botu, the paramount ruler of ancient Seibiri Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, on his 70th birthday as well as his 24th anniversary on the throne of his fathers.

President Buhari congratulated the paramount ruler, his family and friends on the milestones, both lined with narratives of courage, diligence and care for his domain and humanity, earning him the appellation of “Lion of the Niger”.

He saluted Ayemi-Botu for his visionary, reconciliatory and selfless leadership style of always looking at the big picture of national unity and encouraging all his subjects to uphold and project patriotism in all their endeavours.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, that “President Buhari believes the wealth of wisdom and experience the septuagenarian has acquired, working as the former National Chairman of Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) and serving as the National Leader of Pan Niger Delta People’s Congress, would be most useful in fostering peace and stability in the region, and the development of the nation.

“The President prayed that the almighty God will grant ‘the Lion of the Niger’ longer life, good health and prosperity to keep serving his people and the nation.”

