Buhari congratulates Jonathan at 60

— 19th November 2017

 

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former president Goodluck Jonathan who turns 60, on Monday.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he joined members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), professional colleagues, associates of the former President, and his family in celebrating the unique history of the Nigerian leader, who within a short period rose from being a Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President to becoming Nigeria’s President for six years.

He expressed the believe that Jonathan’s foray into politics and ascendency to the highest political office in Nigeria from a humble riverine background testifies to the greatness and inclusiveness of Nigeria’s democracy, and serves as an invitation to all those with interest to add value to the nation.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would bless Jonathan with good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the country.

