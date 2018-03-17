The Sun News
Buhari congratulates Jinping on re-election

— 17th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the Peoples Republic of China.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari in a letter personally signed by him, the Nigerian leader praised his Chinese counterpart for his wisdom and vision.
“On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate you most sincerely on your re-election as the President of the Peoples Republic of China.
“Your re-election is an indication of the trust and confidence reposed in you by the people of China on your ability to bring your vision and wisdom to bear in the conduct of national and global affairs,” he said.
President Buhari also looked forward to increased cooperation between China and Nigeria on one hand and China and Africa on the other hand.
“It is my firm belief that your re-election will also bolster the existing mutually benefiting partnership between the Peoples Republic of China and Nigeria
“I look forward to meeting Your Excellency at the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit in September 2018. I am confident that it will be a great success and good opportunity to draw up new levels of partnership between Africa and China,” he said.

