Buhari congratulates Gov. Willie Obiano on re-election

— 21st November 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) who was declared winner of the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

President Buhari urged Governor Obiano to rededicate himself to building on his achievements that endeared him to the electorate and swayed the overwhelming majority of votes in his favour.

This is even as he has commended the people of the State, the governorship candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers as well as security agencies and other stakeholders, on the peaceful conduct of the November 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

Thirty-six candidates contested the election.

Declaring the result, in Awka, on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Zana Akpagu, said Obiano polled 234, 071 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Tony Nwoye of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 98, 752 votes.

Akpagu, the Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, came third with 70,293 votes.

He said that the total valid votes cast at the poll was 422,314; total number of rejected votes, 26,457 while the total votes cast was 448,771 votes.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, quoted the President as saying, “The processes leading to the election and its peaceful conduct and outcome, have shown that our electoral reform is bearing positive fruits. This is very encouraging and I am determined to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing.”

He particularly expressed delight at the conduct of the candidates post-election results, describing it as “heart-warming and a renewal of confidence in the sanctity of the ballot which deepens our nation’s democracy.”

Buhari urged INEC to improve on areas of logistics as the nation braces for coming governorship elections and the main general elections in 2019.

President Buhari assured Obiano that the Federal Government is ready to work with him for the greater harmony, peace and development of not only Anambra State but the entire country.

He wished him governor a successful new term in office.

