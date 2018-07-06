The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari congratulates Gen. Momah at 75

Buhari congratulates Gen. Momah at 75

— 6th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Ifeanyichukwu Momah, on his 75th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, Buhari in his congratulatory message to the public administrator, engineer, recalled his many achievements, which include honours during his 36 years in the army, recognitions for his brilliance and contribution to knowledge and strengthening of the Nigerian education system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.

He said he joins all family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating someone he describes as the highly resourceful former military officer, who was a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army and an inspiration to many officers.

“The President salutes Maj. Gen. Momah’s strong sense of patriotism as he fearlessly and consistently advocates for good governance in Nigeria, using his knowledge to advise on the best ways to diversify the economy.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will give the retired military officer longer life and good health,” the statement read.

