Home / Business / Buhari congratulates Elumelu at 55

Buhari congratulates Elumelu at 55

— 22nd March 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, on his 55th birthday today, March 22, 2018.

A press statement issued by M,r Femi Adesina, Presidential spokesman, said President Buhari joins the United Bank of Africa (UBA), the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the Elumelu family and all professional colleagues of the economist, consummate banker and successful entrepreneur, to salute Elumelu for his big dreams and hard work.

The President commended Elumelu’s diligence, versatility and selflessness in championing the economic philosophy of “Africapitalism’’, which calls to action the need to grow businesses that cater for African interests, support governments and bottom-up development within the continent, by discouraging long term dependence on donor countries and philanthropic organisations.

As Elumelu turns 55 years, President Buhari believes the entrepreneur’s greatest investment has been in the development of people and communities, clearly evident in the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which started with scholarships and fellowships.

