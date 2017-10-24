The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari congratulates ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82

Buhari congratulates ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82

— 24th October 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ogun State-born businessman and eminent philanthropist, Dr. Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, who clocked clocks 82 Tuesday.

The President laud Adebutu’s contributions to the growth of the economy through his businesses, and the provision of jobs to thousands of Nigerians especially the youth.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari also commended Adebutu’s business acumen, his hard work and sheer determination which enabled the celebrant to rise from humble beginnings to currently sit atop a business empire.

President Buhari affirmed that Adebutu’s philanthropic programmes under the auspices of the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation have made life more meaningful for less privileged Nigerians.

Describing as “worthy of emulation” the donations made particularly to educational and religious organisations by the kind-hearted octogenarian, popularly called “Baba Ijebu”, the President noted that such contributions have endeared him to Nigerians from all parts of the country.

President Buhari, however, prayed that Almighty God would grant Adebutu, a recipient of several chieftaincy titles and honorary doctorate degrees, good health and longer life to continue rendering selfless services to his fatherland and humanity.

