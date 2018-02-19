The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70

Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70

— 19th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s former Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, on her 70th birthday.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he celebrated the landmark age, in a life that has over the years been lined with service to her fatherland and humanity as a medical doctor, diplomat and philanthropist.

The President who joins the Awolowo family, friends and professional colleagues of the cerebral daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, expressed the believe that the former Ambassador’s representation of the country at different fora, local and international, reflected her unbridled passion to see Nigeria succeed and grow to be among the most influential countries in the world.

He affirmed that as the Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Awolowo-Dosunmu has upheld the legacies of good and free education, effective and accessible healthcare systems that indelibly inscribed her father’s political philosophy in the history of Nigeria, with many still testifying of the benefits after several decades.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Dr. Awolowo-Dosunmu longer life, robust health and more wisdom to serve the country and humanity.

