Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s former ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, on her 70th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, celebrated the landmark age, in a life that has over the years been lined with service to her fatherland, and humanity, as a medical doctor, diplomat and philanthropist.

The president, who joined the Awolowo family, friends and professional colleagues of the cerebral daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, expressed the belief that the former ambassador’s representation of the country at different fora, local and international, reflects her unbridled passion to see Nigeria succeed and grow to be among the most influential countries in the world.

He affirmed that as the executive director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Awolowo-Dosunmu has upheld the legacies of good and free education, effective and accessible healthcare system which indelibly inscribed her father’s political philosophy in the history of Nigeria, with many still testifying to the benefits after several decades.

He prayed that the almighty God grants Dr. Awolowo-Dosunmu longer life, robust health and more wisdom to serve the country and humanity.