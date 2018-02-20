The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70
20th February 2018 - OAU pulls out of ASUU, forms new union
20th February 2018 - Herdsmen: Fayose, Sanusi, Miyetti Allah leader sign peace pact
20th February 2018 - Excitement as BBC Igbo, Yoruba services hit airwaves
20th February 2018 - Experts tutor students on choosing career paths
20th February 2018 - Man suffering from rectal cancer cries for help
20th February 2018 - 2019 guber: Okorocha can’t decide for Imo people – Ezeonwuka
20th February 2018 - Ahiara Diocese crisis: Bishop Okpalaeke quits
20th February 2018 - 2019: South South PDP leaders vow to sack APC
19th February 2018 - Lone Suicide Bomber kills self in UNIMAID blast
Home / National / Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70

Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70

— 20th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s former ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, on her 70th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, celebrated the landmark age, in a life that has over the years been lined with service to her fatherland, and humanity, as a medical doctor, diplomat and philanthropist.

The president, who joined the Awolowo family, friends and professional colleagues of the cerebral daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, expressed the belief that the former ambassador’s representation of the country at different fora, local and international, reflects her unbridled passion to see Nigeria succeed and grow to be among the most influential countries in the world.

He affirmed that as the executive director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Awolowo-Dosunmu has upheld the legacies of good and free education, effective and accessible healthcare system which indelibly inscribed her father’s political philosophy in the history of Nigeria, with many still testifying to the benefits after several decades.

He prayed that the almighty God grants Dr. Awolowo-Dosunmu longer life, robust health and more wisdom to serve the country and humanity.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70

— 20th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s former ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, on her 70th birthday. President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, celebrated the landmark age, in a life that has over the years been lined with service to her fatherland, and…

  • OAU pulls out of ASUU, forms new union

    — 20th February 2018

    Gabriel Dike A major crack has appeared in the ranks of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife branch, at the weekend, decided to pull out of the national body to form a new union. The decision to pull out of ASUU national by OAU branch was taken…

  • Herdsmen: Fayose, Sanusi, Miyetti Allah leader sign peace pact

    — 20th February 2018

    • Ado Fed Poly suspends registrar, bursar, probes management Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and National President of the Miyetti Allah, Muhammadu Kiruwa, yesterday signed a peace pact to phase out recurrent clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the state.    Sanusi, however,…

  • 2019 guber: Okorocha can’t decide for Imo people – Ezeonwuka

    — 20th February 2018

    Zika Bobby Spiritual leader of the Igbo nation and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has told Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo that he cannot decide for the people of the state on who succeeds him in 2019. Okorocha was said to have endorsed…

  • Ahiara Diocese crisis: Bishop Okpalaeke quits

    — 20th February 2018

    • Pope appoints Ugorji as Apostolic Administrator Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri  Embattled Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Most Revd (Dr) Peter Okpalaeke, may have finally bowed to pressure with yesterday’s announcement of his resignation after eight years of protracted crisis with the faithful and priests of the diocese. However, the Catholic…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share