The Sun News
Latest
18th January 2018 - Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85
18th January 2018 - FG spends N784bn on fuel subsidy
18th January 2018 - Non-indigenes endorse Wike for second term
18th January 2018 - Restructuring: Avengers threatens fresh attacks on oil installations
18th January 2018 - Anambra rerun: Umeh is people’s choice ­– Ezeonwuka
18th January 2018 - Ohanaeze Youth Council bans herdsmen in Igboland
18th January 2018 - Hostile neighbours
18th January 2018 - NFF rolls out World Cup programme
18th January 2018 - Naija made on SuperSport now every Saturday
18th January 2018 - NPFL: Lobi stuns Rangers in Enugu
Home / National / Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85

Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85

— 18th January 2018

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku, on his 85th birthday.
Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and  Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the president extolled “Anyaoku’s unwavering patriotism and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria as he continues to contribute to national affairs, through formal and informal advice to presidents, including chairing the meeting which led to the adoption of the Abuja Accord, by which all presidential candidates in 2015 committed themselves and their political parties to non-violent campaigns and acceptance of the results in good faith.”
He noted that as the first, and so far, the only African secretary general of the Commonwealth, Anyaoku contributed seminally to Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, combined his thorough understanding of the peculiarities of the political structures, with his office and international network of friends to garner support for the country’s transition.
President Buhari congratulated all the professional colleagues, family members and friends of the highly resourceful diplomat and elder statesman whose resume on international diplomacy and community development continues to inspire and instruct on the power of discipline, focus and knowledge
He prayed that the Almighty God will grant Chief Anyaoku, who is the Ichie Adazie of Obosi, longer life and more fruitful years to serve Nigeria.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85

— 18th January 2018

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku, on his 85th birthday. Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and  Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the president extolled “Anyaoku’s unwavering patriotism and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria as he continues to…

  • FG spends N784bn on fuel subsidy

    — 18th January 2018

    …Payment illegal, says Senate •Commences probe From Fred Itua, Abuja  A report submitted by the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), yesterday, indicated that the Federal Government wasted a total of N784 billion on what it called fraudulent practices in the import of petroleum products in 2017. The report of the panel put the total…

  • Non-indigenes endorse Wike for second term

    — 18th January 2018

    No case of Lassa fever in Rivers –Govt From Tony John, Port Harcourt Over 15,000 non-indigenes living and doing business in Rivers State yesterday, endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike, for a second term in office. This came in the wake of a call by Wike to Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religious  affiliations, to use their voters…

  • Restructuring: Avengers threatens fresh attacks on oil installations

    — 18th January 2018

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) has threatened a more devastating attacks on the nation’s critical assets should President Muhammadu Buhari, continue to be indifferent to the clamour for the restructuring of the country. It also called for the release of Niger Delta freedom fighters being incarcerated in various prisons in the country by…

  • Anambra rerun: Umeh is people’s choice ­– Ezeonwuka

    — 18th January 2018

    By Zika Bobby Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, yesterday said the victory of Victor Umeh in last Saturday’s Anambra Central rerun is for Ndigbo. In a statement, the Ogirisi Igbo, who commended the electorate for voting the party and its candidate said…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share