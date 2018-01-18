Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku, on his 85th birthday.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the president extolled “Anyaoku’s unwavering patriotism and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria as he continues to contribute to national affairs, through formal and informal advice to presidents, including chairing the meeting which led to the adoption of the Abuja Accord, by which all presidential candidates in 2015 committed themselves and their political parties to non-violent campaigns and acceptance of the results in good faith.”

He noted that as the first, and so far, the only African secretary general of the Commonwealth, Anyaoku contributed seminally to Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, combined his thorough understanding of the peculiarities of the political structures, with his office and international network of friends to garner support for the country’s transition.

President Buhari congratulated all the professional colleagues, family members and friends of the highly resourceful diplomat and elder statesman whose resume on international diplomacy and community development continues to inspire and instruct on the power of discipline, focus and knowledge

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant Chief Anyaoku, who is the Ichie Adazie of Obosi, longer life and more fruitful years to serve Nigeria.