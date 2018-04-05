The Sun News
ODEYEMI NACCIMA

Buhari congratulates Odeyemi, ex-NACCIMA president at 79

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former National President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief John Agboola Odeyemi, as he turns 79.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and  Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said President Buhari felicitated with the diligent entrepreneur, his family, friends and professional colleagues, and the Ile-Ife community, where he holds the title of “Obasewa of Ile-Ife’’, which aptly captures his large-heartedness, loyalty and commitment to the service of humanity.

He affirmed that Odeyemi’s brilliance and versatility made an indelible mark in both the private and public sectors of the country, especially his immeasurable contributions to the National Political Reform Conference, National Council on Privatisation, the Millennium Development Goals and the African Peer Review Mechanism.

He expressed the believe that as Odeyemi turns 79,  the wealth of experience he has acquired from setting up his own businesses, managing many corporate entities and translating his passion for helping the poor and underprivileged into foundations will always be useful for the development of the country.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the highly respected investor more years of good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the country.

