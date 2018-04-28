Buhari congratulates Adenuga at 65

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated business magnate, philanthropist and one of Nigeria’s most renowned entrepreneurs, Chief Michael Adeniyi Adenuga Jnr, on his 65th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari joins family, friends and the business community in congratulating Adenuga who, he noted, rose from a modest background, defied many odds, and realized his dream of setting up and grooming successful companies in the oil and gas, banking and telecom sectors.

He commended Adenuga’s deep sense of loyalty and patriotism by investing in sectors that have created jobs for many Nigerians and added strong value in the provision of effective services that have made life easier for many in the country, and across the African continent.

The President noted that apart from creating jobs through entrepreneurship, Adenuga’s contribution to sports development and the entertainment industry remains remarkable, especially as both sectors of the economy continue to provide lifelines for many and inspire ingenuity and creativity.

Buhari expressed the belief that Adenuga’s exploration and encouragement of youth entrepreneurship in the country will always be remembered, while his penchant for helping the less privileged through scholarships and healthcare financing deserves commendation.

He prayed that God will grant the Otunba of Ijebuland a long life, good health and more wisdom to continue serving the country and humanity.