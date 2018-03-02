The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76

Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76

— 2nd March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 76th birthday.

Buhari commended Adeboye’s exemplary leadership which he noted has resulted in an exponential growth of the church, which directly translates into development of infrastructure, building of educational and health institutions, as well as vocational centres which have created a means of livelihood for many Nigerians.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president felicitated with the family and friends of the highly revered preacher and teacher of the word of God under whose leadership, since 1981, the church has grown to become one of the largest congregations in the world, with parishes in almost all countries.

He also commended Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, recalling his visits to the State House, and most significantly, the historic visit in London when he was on medical vacation.

He expressed the believe that Adeboye has planted seeds of the gospel that posterity will always remember, especially his divinely inspired dream of ensuring that there will be a church within every walking distance in the country.

