The Sun News
Latest
3rd February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Adebayo at 60
3rd February 2018 - Ogun lawmaker slams colleagues over express approval of ‘frivolous’ loans
3rd February 2018 - Ignore Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari – Monarch tells Nigerians
3rd February 2018 - FCE Gombe gets new acting Provost
3rd February 2018 - Umahi lauds FG over renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme
3rd February 2018 - Insecurity: Army plans massive deployment of personnel across country
3rd February 2018 - Herdsmen/farmers crisis: Waziri tasks security agencies on intelligence gathering
3rd February 2018 - Politicians Buy Arms For Herdsmen – Bodejo, Miyetti Allah President
3rd February 2018 - Kalu’s name not on Slok directors’ list  –Witness
3rd February 2018 - Herdsmen: Adebanjo, Ezeife, Okoko knock Ango Abdullahi over alleged plot to destabilise north
Home / National / Buhari congratulates Adebayo at 60

Buhari congratulates Adebayo at 60

— 3rd February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who turns 60 on Sunday.

He joins members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), professional colleagues, the family and friends to congratulate Adebayo, who served as Governor of Ekiti State for four years, 1999-2003, worked committedly to improve the livelihood of his people.

“As a party stalwart, the President commends the many sacrifices Adebayo made in ensuring the formation of the APC, by always projecting ideas, and suggesting the construction of a political institution with strong national appeal, acceptance and sympathy for the improvement of the lives of all Nigerians.

“President Buhari believes the former governor’s brilliance, diligence, forthrightness and strong sense of patriotism will always be desired for the development of the nation.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant Adebayo longer life, more wisdom and greater opportunities to serve the nation and humanity,” Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari congratulates Adebayo at 60

— 3rd February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who turns 60 on Sunday. He joins members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), professional colleagues, the family and friends to congratulate Adebayo, who served as Governor of Ekiti State for four years, 1999-2003, worked committedly to improve the…

  • Ogun lawmaker slams colleagues over express approval of ‘frivolous’ loans

    — 3rd February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A member representing Ogun Waterside State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Harrison, has carpeted his fellow lawmakers, especially those from Ogun East and West Senatorial Districts, for giving express approval to “frivolous” loan requests by the state governor. Harrison, who spoke in an interview, on Saturday, in Abeokuta,…

  • Ignore Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari – Monarch tells Nigerians

    — 3rd February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A paramount ruler in Plateau State, the Adagwom Izere, Dr. Isaack Wakili, has urged Nigerians to ignore the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of 2019 General Elections and focus on how herdsmen killings and marginalisation in the country can be address. He said some Nigerians…

  • FCE Gombe gets new acting Provost

    — 3rd February 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The Federal Ministry of Education has approved the appointment of Dr. Ali Adamu as the acting Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe. The appointment, according to a source in the institution, followed approval by the Governing Council of the College, following the expiration of the former Provost’s tenure, Dr….

  • Umahi lauds FG over renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme

    — 3rd February 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Friday, lauded the Federal Government for renaming the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo in the state after Dr Alex Ekwueme. Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, announced the renaming on Friday at Oko, Anambra State during the burial of Ekwueme, who was Vice-President of Nigeria between 1979…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share