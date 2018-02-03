Buhari congratulates Adebayo at 60

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who turns 60 on Sunday.

He joins members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), professional colleagues, the family and friends to congratulate Adebayo, who served as Governor of Ekiti State for four years, 1999-2003, worked committedly to improve the livelihood of his people.

“As a party stalwart, the President commends the many sacrifices Adebayo made in ensuring the formation of the APC, by always projecting ideas, and suggesting the construction of a political institution with strong national appeal, acceptance and sympathy for the improvement of the lives of all Nigerians.

“President Buhari believes the former governor’s brilliance, diligence, forthrightness and strong sense of patriotism will always be desired for the development of the nation.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant Adebayo longer life, more wisdom and greater opportunities to serve the nation and humanity,” Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement.