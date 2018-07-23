– The Sun News
BUHARI

Buhari condoles with victims of Jos market fire

— 23rd July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the victims of the Jos market fire which destroyed more than 200 shops.

This was even as he expressed worry that the latest fire disaster at the Jos market was the third in less than 10 years.

The President regretted devastation and the scale of economic losses suffered “by hard working and ordinary Nigerians who believe in self-reliance to support themselves.”

He added that, “Trading and agriculture remain the mainstay of these hard working businessmen and women and every democratic leader would genuinely feel the pains of the victims of this fire disaster.

“With profound sense of empathy, I am touched by the large scale economic losses suffered by the victims of this fire disaster. The role of these enterprising Nigerians in the economy of our country cannot be underestimated,” he added.

Buhari assured  that, “As you count your losses, I send you my heartfelt commiserations over this devastating disaster. I am confident that your enterprising spirit would help you rebuild your lives. May God replenish you with more prosperity,” he said.

READ ALSO: Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari also appealed to the local authorities concerned to take every necessary measure to forestall frequent fire incidents.

He said the incidents were taking a heavy toll on people’s means of livelihood and the intervention of all three tiers of government would go a long way to alleviating  the hardships.

