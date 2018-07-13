– The Sun News
Buhari condoles Tambuwal over killing of 39 by bandits
RAMADAN

Buhari condoles Tambuwal over killing of 39 by bandits

— 13th July 2018

 

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, has condoled Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the attack by the armed bandits attack that killed 39 people in Tabanni village in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

The federal government has condoled with Sokoto Government and people of sokoto state over

The federal government delegation was led by the minister of interior Lt General Abdurrahman Bello Danbazau.

Danbazau said president Muhammadu Buhari was very worried over the unfortunate incident .

He said that they were in the state for the on the spot assessment of the situation with a view to finding lasting solution to the problem so as to prevent it’s reoccurrence.

The minister said that Federal Government would collaborate with the state Government to ensure that the Bandits are apprehended and punish according to the Laws.

General Danbazau said Government would not relent towards ensuring that adequate protection for lives and property is provided in the country.

Receiving the delegation, Governor Tambuwal commended the gesture extended to them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the state had been receiving pressure from that end for the last two and a half years adding that state Government in collaboration with security Agencies is making efforts to prevent such incident in future.

Tambuwal assured that strategies have been mapped out to prevent it’s reoccurrence.

