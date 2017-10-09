Buhari condoles Ghanaian President over explosions

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled his Ghanaian counterpart, President Nana Akufo-Addo, over the gas explosions that occurred in the Legon suburb of Accra, on Saturday.

Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari called his Ghanaian counterpart, on Sunday, and prayed for those who lost loved ones and friends in the tragedy and a speedy recovery for the injured.

The statement said President Buhari told Akufo-Addo that his personal thoughts and prayers, as well as that of all Nigerians, are with our Ghanaian brothers and sisters as they mourn their loved ones.

President Buhari further prayed that Ghanaians, who are known for their extraordinary strength and resilience, will overcome this disaster and rise above the losses the country had suffered in recent times from gas-related explosions.

President Akufo-Addo thanked President Buhari for his comforting and kind words.