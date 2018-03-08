Buhari condoles family of first Village Headmaster, Mukoro

JulianaTaiwo-Obae, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the family and friends of the first actor to play the role of the Village Headmaster, Ted Mukoro, who passed on at the age of 89, on Wednesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, also sent his condolences to the entire Nollywood family and the advertising community over the loss of the renowned thespian, advertiser and voice talent who spent all his life promoting effective communication, good entertainment and healthy community relations.

Buhari noted that as one of the pioneers of radio drama at the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service (WNBS) and Western Nigeria Television (WNTV), Mukoro contributing to the development of theatre in Nigeria, and sustaining his interest in acting even in old age by participating in Nollywood movies.

The President affirmed that the advertising industry in Nigeria benefitted from the copywriting skills and structuring of attractive narratives by the late actor, who also mentored many younger Nigerians.

He prayed that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.