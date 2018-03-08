The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Buhari condoles family of first Village Headmaster, Mukoro
8th March 2018 - Tiv Youths in Nasarawa want council poll postponed
8th March 2018 - Sea pirates have taken over Bayelsa waterways, Maritime Union cries out
8th March 2018 - Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house
8th March 2018 - Okah’s life sentence won’t bring my sons back – victims father Donatus Arua
8th March 2018 - Jeremiah Useni joins Plateau guber race
8th March 2018 - Retrieve arms from herdsmen, Boko Haram, vigilante groups tell Police
8th March 2018 - Varsity workers ground Abuja business district
8th March 2018 - Britain to build prison wing in Kirikiri
8th March 2018 - Buhari commissions Mararaban Jama’a dual carriage road
Home / National / Buhari condoles family of first Village Headmaster, Mukoro

Buhari condoles family of first Village Headmaster, Mukoro

— 8th March 2018

JulianaTaiwo-Obae, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the family and friends of the first actor to play the role of the Village Headmaster, Ted Mukoro, who passed on at the age of 89, on Wednesday.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, also sent his condolences to the entire Nollywood family and the advertising community over the loss of the renowned thespian, advertiser and voice talent who spent all his life promoting effective communication, good entertainment and healthy community relations.

Buhari noted that as one of the pioneers of radio drama at the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service (WNBS) and Western Nigeria Television (WNTV), Mukoro contributing to the development of theatre in Nigeria, and sustaining his interest in acting even in old age by participating in Nollywood movies.

The President affirmed that the advertising industry in Nigeria benefitted from the copywriting skills and structuring of attractive narratives by the late actor, who also mentored many younger Nigerians.
He prayed that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari condoles family of first Village Headmaster, Mukoro

— 8th March 2018

JulianaTaiwo-Obae, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the family and friends of the first actor to play the role of the Village Headmaster, Ted Mukoro, who passed on at the age of 89, on Wednesday. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, also sent his condolences…

  • Tiv Youths in Nasarawa want council poll postponed

    — 8th March 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The Tiv Youth Organization in Nasarawa State has appealed to the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) to postpone local government elections scheduled for May 26, citing inadequate security in the southern senatorial zone of the state where the Tiv people are dominant. According to a press statement signed by its president Peter…

  • Sea pirates have taken over Bayelsa waterways, Maritime Union cries out

    — 8th March 2018

    Group laments attacks on Ogbia communities Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Maritime Union is drawing attention to the incessant attacks on Bayelsa waterways by suspected sea pirates. Chairman of the Union Mr. Lloyd Sese stated this on Thursday in Yenagoa in his reaction to the shooting of a pregnant woman and two other passengers by sea pirates along…

  • Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house

    — 8th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi A house wife identified as Aisha has set her husband’s house ablaze over his intention to marry another woman. Daily Sun gathered that the husband, whose name was given as Yanusa, who is living very close to Ali Bagudo’s house, Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, lost his first wife last year and only married Aisha…

  • Okah’s life sentence won’t bring my sons back – victims father Donatus Arua

    — 8th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Donatus Arau, who lost four sons (two biological, two adopted) to the October 1, 2010 Eagles Square bomb blast in Abuja, has said though justice has been done eight years after, he is still greiving. Arau said the Federal High Court’s sentencing of Charles Okah to life imprisonment for his involvement in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share