Buhari condoles Bouteflika over military plane crash 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria on Wednesday’s military plane crash near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers which claimed many lives.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari expressed sadness over the incident and also extended his condolences to the families and friends of bereaved Algerians and other nationals, who are in sorrow because of the tragedy.

Buhari assured his Algerian colleague and those who lost their loved ones of the sympathy of all Nigerians in their moment of grief.

President Buhari affirmed that the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with all who mourn, even as he prays that God Almighty will comfort the bereaved, the nation of Algeria and grant eternal rest to the souls of those who died in the crash.