Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, over the passing of his younger brother, Clement Ogbeh.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari also condoled the immediate family, the Otukpa community of Benue State and friends of the deceased, who worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He prayed that God will comfort the family he left behind, and grant his soul eternal rest.