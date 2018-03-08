Buhari commissions Mararaban Jama’a dual carriage road

Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a dual carriage way liking Mararaban Jama’a in Jos South Local Government Area to the Secretariat Junction roundabout in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

President Buhari expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and encouraged Governor Simon Lalong to continue with infrastructural development to better the lives of people in the state.

Governor Lalong, who welcomed the President to the site, said the road had been long abandoned and was inherited by his administration.

The completion of the project, the governor said, will boost economic activities in the state and make life convenient for citizens.

Lalong said the road will be named President Muhammadu Buhari Way.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Mararaban Jama’a road is a federal road that has been abandoned for a very long time; it is one of the projects that was inherited by my administration and it has been completed today.

“The road will be named as President Muhammadu Buhari Way, from Jos South to Jos, the state capital,” Lalong proclaimed.