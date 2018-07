Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday commission the Abuja railway project.

The railway project was kick-started in 2017 to complement the transport system in Nigeria.

After the cutting of the tape and unveiling of the plague, the president would depart the Metro Station for Idu by train.

Arriving at Idu Contro and operational centre, he would make take a tour at the airport train station and thereafter proceed to inspect the new airport terminal.