12th July 2018 - Buhari commissions Abuja Rail Project and many more
12th July 2018 - Souness goes in hard on Lingard, Dele Alli and England
12th July 2018 - Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker
12th July 2018 - Akeredolu commiserates with ex-Ondo dep. gov. over daughter’s death
12th July 2018 - Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother
12th July 2018 - SEC files preliminary objection against suspended D-G
12th July 2018 - Catalan ex-president Puigdemont may be extradited to Spain soon
12th July 2018 - Senate receives Bill on State Police
12th July 2018 - Berom raises the alarm over impending outbreak of disease in IDP Camps
12th July 2018 - NBM disowns Black Axe over arrest of 120 suspected cultists
— 12th July 2018

COURT

Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker

— 12th July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin The three months suspension on Hon. Godwin Adenomo by Edo State House of Assembly has been declared ‘unconstitutional, illegal and of no effect whatsoever’ by an Edo State High Court. Recall that Adenomo, who represents Ovia South West constituency in the Assembly, was suspended on May 16 for demanding payment of N220…

  • AKEREDOLU

    Akeredolu commiserates with ex-Ondo dep. gov. over daughter’s death

    — 12th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commiserated with the family of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, over the gruesome murder of their daughter, Khadijat. Khadijat, a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko was allegedly killed in Akure by his boy friend, on Sunday….

  • SARAKI

    Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother

    — 12th July 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has condoled with Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, and the entire Baraje’s family, on the death of their mother, Hajiya Aisha Omoagba Baraje. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki spoke glowingly of the late Hajiya Baraje and stated that she has raised a…

  • SEC

    SEC files preliminary objection against suspended D-G

    — 12th July 2018

    NAN The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Thursday adjourned until October 24 hearing of the preliminary objection filed by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in the suit instituted against it by its suspended Director-General, Mounir Gwarzo. Justice Sanusi Kado, adjourned the suit after listening to submissions of counsel and ordered that hearing notice be served…

  • SENATE

    Senate receives Bill on State Police

    — 12th July 2018

    NAN The Senate is set to receive for first reading, a Bill to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and create state police. According to the order paper of the upper legislative chambers for Thursday, the bill is listed as the first item for presentation. In keeping to his promise to present…

