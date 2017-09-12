The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - Buhari commissions $150m feed mill in Kaduna
12th September 2017 - UN new sanctions on North Korea to choke economy
12th September 2017 - Benue police arrest suspected member of police killer’s gang
12th September 2017 - LG polls: Why we can’t hold polls now- Gov. Dickson
12th September 2017 - China, Russia warn US against overthrow Kim Jong Un
12th September 2017 - Court remands Ifeanyi, re-arrested suspected ritualist in prison
12th September 2017 - FCT police arrest 3 robbers, recovers stolen vehicle
12th September 2017 - Anambra APC tells NWC to disregard Andy Uba’s petition
12th September 2017 - BREAKING: 5 delegates to N’ Delta summit in Akure die in auto crash
12th September 2017 - Over 50% teachers in Kaduna failed Pry 4 test – el-Rufai
Home / National / Buhari commissions $150m feed mill in Kaduna

Buhari commissions $150m feed mill in Kaduna

— 12th September 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned a new poultry feed mill worth $150 million in Kaduna State.

The President, who inaugurated the plant located at Chikpiri Gabas village in Gwagwada area of the state, said it would not only add value to the diversification programme of his administration but would also assist in creating new jobs for the nation’s teaming youth.

The president urged investors both foreign and local to take advantage of the huge incentives including favourable business environment being created by government .

He said they should invest in areas that would complement the employment generation initiative of the federal government.

President Buhari said: “This project is very important to us. We are determined to encourage those who are coming to invest in Nigeria to invest in areas where our people can get jobs, particularly in the non-extractive industry”.

Considering the importance of the project to his administration’s policies of boosting agriculture, President Buhari said he had to reschedule a programme to host the Ghanian leader Nana Kufuor Addo at the presidential villa for two hours to attend the event.

“I had to tell my Ghanaian colleague to delay his visit for about two hours so that I can come and commission this project,”.

The President assured the Olam group and other investors of his government’s continue support and partnership in several other investments.

In his remarks, the Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai thanked President Buhari for finding time out of his busy schedule to commission the feed mill.

El-Rufai who commended President Buhari noted that it was the first public outing by the President since his return from a medical vacation in London.

He said the presence of the President was a rare boost of confidence not only to Olam group but other investors interested in making huge investments in similar projects in the country.

Governor el-Rufai said the feed mill was designed to produce 1.6million day-old chicks weekly and 360,000 metric tonnes of animal feed annually.

He told the gathering that the project would no doubt add value to Nigeria’s quest of achieving food security and economic diversification.

“What we are seeing today did not happen by chance, this is as a result of careful investment promotion that the Kaduna state undertook to attract Olam, a company that was born in Nigeria in 1989 but emigrated to Singapore to become one of the world’s largest agro-business,”.

Governor el-Rufai said the project remained one of the states’ largest single private sector investments which will encourage small farmer holders.

Present during the commissioning ceremony were the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, minister of agriculture Audu Ogbe, minister of trade and investment Okechukwu Enalamah, minister of state Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, minister of sports and youth development Solomon Dalung, Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi, the Emir of Zazau and chief executives of vrious private and public organisations.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari commissions $150m feed mill in Kaduna

— 12th September 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned a new poultry feed mill worth $150 million in Kaduna State. The President, who inaugurated the plant located at Chikpiri Gabas village in Gwagwada area of the state, said it would not only add value to the diversification programme of his administration but would also assist…

  • Benue police arrest suspected member of police killer’s gang

    — 12th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command, on Tuesday, paraded, one Vincent Adoyi,  a suspected criminal believed to have been involved in the attack on a police station in Ado Local Government Area of the state in which three policemen were killed late last year. Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said Adoyi was…

  • LG polls: Why we can’t hold polls now- Gov. Dickson

    — 12th September 2017

    Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has offered reasons why local government elections could not be held in the eight local government councils. Governor Dickson had recently dropped the caretaker chairmen in the eight local government councils and the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) had threatened to drag the state government…

  • Court remands Ifeanyi, re-arrested suspected ritualist in prison

    — 12th September 2017

    …Adjourns case indefinitely From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt A Chief Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has ordered the remand in Prisons of one Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike, for allegedly killing an 8-year-old girl, Chikamso Nmezuwuba, in the state. The court has also adjourned the case indefinitely. Dike, 24, was arraigned, on…

  • FCT police arrest 3 robbers, recovers stolen vehicle

    — 12th September 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) police command have arrested three suspected robbers who specialises in robbing motorists of their vehicles at gunpoint. The suspects Saaor Liam, 37, of Konshisha, village in, Benue State, Babangida Madaki, 30, of Mararaban-Rido, Kaduna State and Michael Joseph, 25, of Lugbe, in the FCT, were arrested at Pantaker…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share