Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned 400 tractors purchased by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State for distribution to farmers.

Buhari, during the launching of Plateau State Tractor ownership Scheme at new Government House Rayfield on Friday, commended Governor Lalong for achievement recorded in the agricultural sector.

The President has departed Plateau State Government House to Yakubu Gowon Airport to Abuja.