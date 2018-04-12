The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari condoles Bouteflika over Algerian military plane crash

Buhari condoles Bouteflika over Algerian military plane crash

— 12th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, over Wednesday’s military plane crash were hundreds of lives were lost.

In a series of tweets by President Buhari’s aide on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, via @GarShehu, the aide wrote, “On behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President @MBuhari commiserates with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria on Wednesday’s military plane crash near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers which claimed many lives.

“President Buhari assures President Bouteflika and those who lost their loved ones of the sympathy of all Nigerians in their moment of grief.

“The President affirms that the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with all who mourn, even as he prays that God Almighty will comfort the bereaved, the nation of Algeria and grant eternal rest to the souls of those who died in the crash.”

