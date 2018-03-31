Buhari commends investors for believing in Nigeria

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, concluded his two-day working visit to Lagos State by touring the ongoing construction works at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

This is even as he commended foreign investors who believe in Nigeria and are willing to invest in the country.

Buhari, who was accompanied on the tour by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and the leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said he was extremely impressed with the potential of the project, including the number of jobs and other contribution It would add to the economy of Nigeria.

“I’m grateful to those who agreed to invest so much in our country, to make the area secure and capable of handling big businesses and investments throughout Africa,” President Buhari stated.

The President had on Thursday inaugurated the Ikeja Bus Terminal, which is expected to commute more than 100,000 residents across 23 bus routes in the State, before he attended the 10th colloquium organised to mark the 66th Birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Victoria Island.

The Eko Atlantic City Project, a planned city being constructed on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean, is also projected to accommodate at least 250,000 residents and a daily flow of 150,000 commuters.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is optimistic that the development would have a positive impact on the environment, as it would help in stopping the erosion of the State’s coastline.