Buhari champions anti-graft campaign at 30th AU summit

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, today, depart for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, said the highlight of the meeting will be Buhari’s address, with the theme: Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Africa’s transformation.

“This is the first time in the 54-year history of the AU that anti-corruption will be made a theme of the gathering of regional leaders,” Adesina noted.

He recalled that on July 4, 2017, during the 29th session of the AU, African leaders unanimously endorsed president Buhari to champion the fight against corruption on the continent.

The endorsement was in recognition of his personal commitment and widely acclaimed anti-graft drive at the domestic level.

On July 25, 2017, the president, in a letter to President Alpha Conde of Guinea, who is also the out-going AU chairperson, formally accepted his nomination to lead AU members on anti-corruption, against a socio-economic vice considered anti-development.