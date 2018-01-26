The Sun News
Latest
26th January 2018 - NUJ moves to recover Mowe land
26th January 2018 - Benue killings: Only justice can make me keep quiet –Ortom
26th January 2018 - Voters registration ends 60 days to polls-INEC
26th January 2018 - Buhari champions anti-graft campaign at 30th AU summit
26th January 2018 - $1.1bn Malabu oil scam: Adoke urges court to quash criminal charge
26th January 2018 - Why it took me 5 years to bounce back –Ras Kimono
26th January 2018 - I’m the next superstar –Jumbo
26th January 2018 - Why it took me 5 years to bounce back –Ras Kimono
26th January 2018 - My Adron deal’ll put smiles on my fans’ faces –Fathia Williams
26th January 2018 - Viewers, producers commend our crystal-clear transmission –WAPTV’s Adenuga
Home / National / Buhari champions anti-graft campaign at 30th AU summit

Buhari champions anti-graft campaign at 30th AU summit

— 26th January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, today, depart for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, said the highlight of the meeting will be Buhari’s address, with the theme: Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Africa’s transformation.

“This is the first time in the 54-year history of the AU that anti-corruption will be made a theme of the gathering of regional leaders,” Adesina noted.

He recalled that on July 4, 2017, during the 29th session of the AU, African leaders unanimously endorsed president Buhari to champion the fight against corruption on the continent.

The endorsement was in recognition of his personal commitment and widely acclaimed anti-graft drive at the domestic level.

On July 25, 2017, the president, in a letter to President Alpha Conde of Guinea, who is also the out-going AU chairperson, formally accepted his nomination to lead AU members on anti-corruption, against a socio-economic vice considered anti-development.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th January 2018 at 5:58 am
    Reply

    The comic figure nickname Buhari whose identity is questioned as not the elected Buhari, do not represent natives of this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria do not represent natives of this territory of the natives, so do its dead instructions. Natives of this territory of the natives are only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over and must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NUJ moves to recover Mowe land

— 26th January 2018

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Council, Dr. Qasim Akinreti, has assured subscribers to the NUJ Mowe land of his administration’s determination to recover the land. Akinreti made this pledge when he led a delegtion of the State Executive Council (SEC) and other stakeholders to the NUJ site in Mowe, Ogun State. The NUJ…

  • Benue killings: Only justice can make me keep quiet –Ortom

    — 26th January 2018

    • Confirms policeman, farmer killed in fresh herdsmen attack in Guma Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has asked those who are complaining that he is talking too much about the killing of his people by suspected herdsmen to give him justice,  vowing that only justice can make him keep quiet on the…

  • Voters registration ends 60 days to polls-INEC

    — 26th January 2018

    The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has called on Nigerians who have not registered to vote with the commission to take advantage of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) and register to vote in the elections schedule for February 2019. INEC in a statement said the registration exercise is expected to end 60 days to the elections…

  • Buhari champions anti-graft campaign at 30th AU summit

    — 26th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will, today, depart for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU). His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, said the highlight of the meeting will…

  • $1.1bn Malabu oil scam: Adoke urges court to quash criminal charge

    — 26th January 2018

    • You must face trial –FG insists Godwin Tsa, Abuja A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Mohammed Adoke(SAN) has approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to declare that the criminal charge filed against him by the Federal government  is invalid null and void. But, in a…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share