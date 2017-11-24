The Sun News
Buhari cancels Plateau visit

Buhari cancels Plateau visit

— 24th November 2017

From: Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will no longer visit Plateau State, on Saturday, as earlier schedule to discuss fresh security challenges that has claimed several lives.

Gocernor Lalong in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, said the President postponed the visit due to national pressing issues.

“Governor Simon Bako Lalong has been inundated with calls concerning a planned State Stakeholders meeting on Saturday the 25th November, 2017, with President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR after his initially proposed visit to the the State.

“The interest generated by the news of Mr. President’s visit is well appreciated given the desire of Mr. President to hold Consultative Dialogue with the citizens of Plateau State, to discuss matters of Governance and the security challenges occasioned by recent violent attacks, on innocent citizens in some rural communities in the Northern Senatorial District.

“It is however unfortunate that some pressing National and international exigencies of the Office of Mr. President have necessitated a cancellation of the visit, and this is deeply regretted.

“The Governor is happy to have received the confirmation of the President’s acceptance to pay a scheduled State visit in the coming year, during which the President will hold a parley with all stakeholders in the State.”

Severally activities were on by various groups in the state in preparation for the visits, including construction and painting of major roads within the state capital.

