BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting
— 23rd August 2017
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the weekly Federal Executive Council for Wednesday, August 23, has been cancelled.
The presidential aide, however, failed to give reasons for the cancellation of the meeting.
Adesina only said that the President would on Wednesday receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.
In a statement, Adesina says: “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council will not hold today.
“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon,
The obvious reason, among others, is just because President Buhari is medically unbalanced, especially to engage in any public platform-duty now!
But because you, his political cabals, have deceived yourselves, thinking you are fooling the NIGERIANS by saying that President Buhari is medically fit, especially health-wise to continue as the Democractic President of NIGERIA!
As I have severally said earlier, instead of politicizing the Buhari’s obvious health challenges, why not advise him to honourably resign!
He obviously need to Honorably resign, instead of all this barbaric, unpatriotic and tragic hero’s politics, you, his political appointed cabinets, are selfshly and senselessly forcing him to keep into playing, especially for the detriment of his personal health, the NIGERIA and NIGERIANS’ economy!
Many of you, among other reasons, are afraid of loosing your political appointment, if he eventually resigns, that is why you want him to remain there, just for your undemocratic, unpatriotic and self-centeredness!
The basic fact of the matter here is that the President and his men aren’t telling the people of Nigeria the truth. But sooner or later,they will be short of lies to tell.
As a matter of fact,it was the daily protests arround Abuja House in London,where the President was held up, coupled with the advice of the Oncologists handling him, that led to his sudden return to Nigeria.
But our dear President is indeed terminally sick.In London he was undergoing a Chemo-cum -Radio
Therapy,which has weakened his Immune System and thereby making him very susceptible to various forms of infections.
For example,his catching of a common cold will certainly lead to pneumonia precipitating his early demise.
I can jolly well reckon that the President’s Doctors did recommend amongst other things, full rest,
the avoidance of stress,body contacts,proper personal hygiene et al.
Furthermore,the President’s Doctors must have according to Medical Practice,done a staging of his
survival prognosis and must have told him how long he has to live before he kicks the bucket.
That the President will be working at home because of renovation going on in Aso Rock Villa,
owing to rodents’ invasion and all worth nought, are nothing but a red herring.
Of course,the Daura Cabal around our dear President are wont to keep him going in Office as long as it takes.Perhaps,until his last breath.
But that is an evil and a very wicked form of exploitation.
What a crying shame indeed!
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!!!