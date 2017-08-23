BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the weekly Federal Executive Council for Wednesday, August 23, has been cancelled.

The presidential aide, however, failed to give reasons for the cancellation of the meeting.

Adesina only said that the President would on Wednesday receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

In a statement, Adesina says: “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council will not hold today.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon,