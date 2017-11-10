BREAKING: Buhari, CAN leaders in secret meeting

Imo govt. urged to resolve Eziama community autonomous status— 10th November 2017
A traditional ruler in Imo State, Ichie Okwuruka Otugeme, has called on the state government to resolve the autonomous status of Eziama community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area. Otugeme said, in Lagos, on Friday, that the unresolved status of the community and its headship had created unnecessary tension among adjoining communities in the area….
