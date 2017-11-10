BREAKING: Buhari, CAN leaders in secret meeting

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

This is the first time President Buhari had met with the national body since he assumed office in 2015, having met with the northern CAN earlier.

The CAN delegation is led by its President, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

In attendance is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongonu (rtd) and some cabinet members.